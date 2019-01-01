Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The cash-strapped Ingwe will be seeking for back to back wins in the top-flight when they face the Sugar Millers on Saturday

will host AFC at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday after managing to hold to a 1-1 draw at Afraha Stadium in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Ingwe won their respective match after edging out Kisumu All-Stars 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and will be keen to get another win against the Sugar Millers so as to remain on track in the race for the league title.

What is important to note is the two sides did not meet for the second leg last season because Nzoia insisted on playing at Mumias Sports Complex, a ground KPL then said was not approved to host top-flight matches. In the end, AFC Leopards were given a walkover of three points and two goals.

Game Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, November 30 Time 15:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Nzoia Sugar squad Goalkeepers Humphrey Katasi, James Kibande. Defenders Robert Abonga, Dennis Wanjala, Chris Wesamba, Ian Karani, Thomas Wainaina, Nigol Mohamed. Midfielders Robert Arrot, Kevin Juma, Abraham Kogei, Peter Gin, Randy Bakari, Gaetan Masha. Forwards Okanda Felicien, Leonard Kasembeli, Collins Wakhungu, Boris Kwezi.

Nzoia head coach Collins Omondi will be without Leonard Kasembeli who is down after suffering a bout of malaria after their match against Ulinzi Stars.

James Kibande will also sit out the match against AFC Leopards due to a mid-foot strain which he sustained during Wednesday's training session.

Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Abonga, Wanjala, Wesamba, Karani, Wainaina, Arrot, Juma, Kogei, Masha, Okanda.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade. Defenders Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu. Midfielders Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.

Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo will miss a number of his dependable stars with top scorer John Makwatta sidelined by illness as well as Washington Munene.

“Conspicuously missing is red hot striker [John] Makwatta and the returning [Washington] Munene. The team’s medical team has indicated the two are down with various illnesses,” AFC Leopards noted on their website.

Collins Shichenje who got injured during their match against on November 10 is also not expected to feature in the match.

Due to biting financial issues, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and Ismailia Diarra, who have asked to leave the club due to unpaid salaries, are not going to feature as they were not included in the travelling contingent.

Soter Kayumba has already ditched the club for Rayon Sports of Rwanda and will thus miss the clash.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has admitted they are struggling to motivate the players since the exit of SportPesa as the title sponsors.

“It is true we are struggling to meet our demands as a club and I don’t think the best option is for the players to demand to leave, we are working round the clock to make sure we get money to pay the players,” Shikanda told Goal.

“So far, we need money to pay the coaches, the players, and even our office, we need at least Sh4.2million, which is our monthly wage bill.

“But players demanding to leave the club is not a solution because we need to see them and that is when we know we need to pay them, but asking to leave will not help anything or solve the problem we find ourselves in.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Mudenyu, Senaji, Mukangula, Marita, Tsuma, Isuza, Otieno, Oburu..