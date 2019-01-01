Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Nzoia Sugar will host AFC Leopards at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday after managing to hold Ulinzi Stars to a 1-1 draw at Afraha Stadium in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).
Ingwe won their respective match after edging out Kisumu All-Stars 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and will be keen to get another win against the Sugar Millers so as to remain on track in the race for the league title.
What is important to note is the two sides did not meet for the second leg last season because Nzoia insisted on playing at Mumias Sports Complex, a ground KPL then said was not approved to host top-flight matches. In the end, AFC Leopards were given a walkover of three points and two goals.
|Game
|Nzoia Sugar vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, November 30
|Time
|15:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Humphrey Katasi, James Kibande.
|Defenders
|Robert Abonga, Dennis Wanjala, Chris Wesamba, Ian Karani, Thomas Wainaina, Nigol Mohamed.
|Midfielders
|Robert Arrot, Kevin Juma, Abraham Kogei, Peter Gin, Randy Bakari, Gaetan Masha.
|Forwards
|Okanda Felicien, Leonard Kasembeli, Collins Wakhungu, Boris Kwezi.
Nzoia head coach Collins Omondi will be without Leonard Kasembeli who is down after suffering a bout of malaria after their match against Ulinzi Stars.
James Kibande will also sit out the match against AFC Leopards due to a mid-foot strain which he sustained during Wednesday's training session.
Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Abonga, Wanjala, Wesamba, Karani, Wainaina, Arrot, Juma, Kogei, Masha, Okanda.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade.
|Defenders
|Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu.
|Midfielders
|Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe.
|Forwards
|Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.
Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo will miss a number of his dependable stars with top scorer John Makwatta sidelined by illness as well as Washington Munene.
“Conspicuously missing is red hot striker [John] Makwatta and the returning [Washington] Munene. The team’s medical team has indicated the two are down with various illnesses,” AFC Leopards noted on their website.
Collins Shichenje who got injured during their match against Gor Mahia on November 10 is also not expected to feature in the match.
Due to biting financial issues, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and Ismailia Diarra, who have asked to leave the club due to unpaid salaries, are not going to feature as they were not included in the travelling contingent.
Soter Kayumba has already ditched the club for Rayon Sports of Rwanda and will thus miss the clash.
Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has admitted they are struggling to motivate the players since the exit of SportPesa as the title sponsors.
“It is true we are struggling to meet our demands as a club and I don’t think the best option is for the players to demand to leave, we are working round the clock to make sure we get money to pay the players,” Shikanda told Goal.
“So far, we need money to pay the coaches, the players, and even our office, we need at least Sh4.2million, which is our monthly wage bill.
“But players demanding to leave the club is not a solution because we need to see them and that is when we know we need to pay them, but asking to leave will not help anything or solve the problem we find ourselves in.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Mudenyu, Senaji, Mukangula, Marita, Tsuma, Isuza, Otieno, Oburu..
Match Preview
This will be the sixth meeting between AFC Leopards and Nzoia and the Sugar Millers will be up to defend their rather good record against Ingwe.
Nzoia Sugar have recorded two wins in the aforementioned number of matches while Ingwe have only registered a single win.
On January 9 2019, they drew 1-1 with Bakari scoring Nzoia Sugar's goal in the 93rd minute after Brian Marita had put AFC Leopards ahead in the 44th minute. Elvis Ronack, who has left the club so far, was red-carded during the match.
In the 2018 season, Nzoia Sugar won the match 2-0 on October 7 when Ali Khalid and Hansel Ochieng scored the winning goals. Ochieng was signed by Ingwe before the current season began.
The two rivals had drawn 2-2 in the first leg meeting of that season.
In the 2017 season, AFC Leopards won the first leg match 2-1 with Gilbert Fiamenyo scoring the first goal in the 47th minute before Ugandan ace Allan Kateregga scored the second in the 70th minute.
Nzoia Sugar were unable to win the match despite Elvis Rupia giving them a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. In the second leg, the Bungoma-based side managed to pick up their first-ever win over the 13-time KPL champions after securing a 2-0 victory.
AFC Leopards' chairman Dan Shikanda dismissed claims they might not honour the match due to financial issues and also asked good Samaritans to help the team monetary-wise.
“We have already arrived in Mumias ready to face Nzoia and whoever is saying we will not honour the match is just lying, those are people who want to paint the club in a negative way,” Shikanda told Goal on Friday.
“We have found our way to Mumias and we will play against Nzoia. All I am asking for is the people who have the club at heart to come out in large numbers and support them financially now, we need their help now and not tomorrow.”