Nzoia Sugar to appeal KPL fine after skipping AFC Leopards match

The Sugar Millers have vowed to lodge an official complaint after they were fined Sh500,000 for handing Ingwe a walkover

will appeal the fine slapped on them after they failed to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against AFC .

Ingwe were handed all three points by virtue of a walkover after Nzoia refused to travel to Bukhungu Stadium on May 1, claiming that as the home team, they had a right to choose the venue of the game.

The decision did not go down well with the league managers, who opted to fine them Sh1 million, considering the fact that the game was scheduled for a live broadcast.

However, the club's chairman Yappets Mokua says they are not pleased with the decision and will look to have it overturned.

“We will not appeal the decision to award AFC Leopards three points because they will take them nowhere. The points will not benefit us as well because there is no reward at the end of the season for other teams apart from the winner,” Mokua told Goal.

“However, we are not happy with the fine imposed on us, we will appeal, we do not feel it is fair to us.”

Nzoia are currently in the 12th position on the KPL table after accumulating a total of 33 points.