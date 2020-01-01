Nzoia Sugar set to unveil new team bus courtesy of CS Wamalwa

The Sugar Millers have joined the big league as they are set to unveil a 52-seater team bus ahead of the new season

have joined the teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to own a team bus as they are set to unveil the same.

The Bungoma-based club has benefitted from a promise made by CS for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa when he visited the team’s Nzoia Sugar firm early this year.

Nzoia chairman Evans Kadenge has confirmed to Goal the Sugar Millers will receive the new bus on Wednesday in Nairobi.

“We received a call today [Monday] that we travel to Nairobi to receive the bus which was a promise by CS Wamalwa,” Kadenge told Goal on Monday.

“Wamalwa promised us the team bus earlier this year when he toured our sugar factory and I can confirm the bus is now ready and he has spent at least 90 percent to have it ready while Nzoia only gave the rest of the percentage.

“It is a 52-seater bus and we will use it specifically for the team when the league starts but I will be able to have the other details on the bus when we arrive in Nairobi for the handing over ceremony.”

Most of the clubs in the top-flight are used to hiring buses when travelling to honour matches and only Wazito FC, AFC , Kakamega and have branded team buses.

Homeboyz’ team bus was unveiled earlier this month with club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula bragging they had purchased "a huge machine" that cannot be compared to what other teams have in the KPL.

“We bought a very serious machine, even Wazito, who used to brag they have the best bus in the league, cannot match our bus,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“It is a state-of-the-art machine and will accommodate 42 people, I used over Sh18million to get the bus, and remember that amount is more than four times more than what a winner in KPL league gets as prize money.

“KPL gives league winners Sh4million, which sometimes they don’t even give out but we managed to purchase a bus at Sh18million.

"It means the club is now becoming a force to reckon with in KPL, we are coming up slowly and soon things will be very different in the league.”

By the time the top-flight was ended, Nzoia Sugar were lying in 15th position with 13 points and were fighting for relegation.