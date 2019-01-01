Nzoia Sugar set to sign two players after Nicholas Muyoti's exit

Nicholas Muyoti moved to Kakamega Homeboyz to replace Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata

chairman Yobesh Mokua says the team has already moved on following the exit of former coach Nicholas Muyoti.

The tactician joined Kakamega early in the week after almost a year at Nzoia.

"Muyoti is a good coach, he has helped us progress but we could not stop him from leaving. As a club, we wish him the best in his career and thank him for the time he has been with us.

His absence will not affect us that much, because remember he was working with others who will continue from where he left.

Mokua has also hinted the club will make at least two signings in the next transfer window to strengthen the team.

"We will sign at least two players when the transfer window opens; players will help us perform better in the league and help us finish in the good position."

Nzoia is currently tenth on the log with seventeen points.