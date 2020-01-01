Nzoia Sugar set to hand Bandari FC first walkover in the New Year

The Sugar Millers stated they can not manage to play three consecutive away games since it will take a toll on players in forthcoming assignments

FC are set to hand FC a walkover in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after failing to travel to Mombasa.

The Sugar Millers are scheduled to play the Dockers at Mbaraki Stadium from 2 pm but the former have not travelled meaning the hosts will be handed a walkover.

"We have not travelled to Mombasa due to logistics brought about by the KPL administrators," Nzoia Sugar Team Manager Evans Kadenge told Goal on Saturday.

"KPL are to blame, we cannot play three consecutive games away. We requested them to re-schedule our matches but they insisted we must play. How can we play away, Bandari away, and away in a span of two weeks? We will not manage to play against Bandari on Saturday."

When reached for comment, KPL CEO Jack Oguda explained why there was no change in the fixture.

Article continues below

"[Nzoia] were aware of the catch-up match against Mathare and the following fixtures. It is about their poor planning, we have added nothing, they had the fixtures and were aware of the games in good time."

Last season, Nzoia handed a walkover after the KPL refused to reschedule their game from Bukhungu Stadium to Mumias Complex.

This season, were relegated after failing to honour three matches. Sugar have already handed two walkovers this season owing to financial constraints.