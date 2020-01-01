Nzoia Sugar set to confirm Omondi sacking

The Sugar Millers have decided to part ways with the tactician owing to the top tier struggles

The relegation-threatened Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit are set to appoint a new coach next week.

Current coach Collins Omondi is facing the axe owing to a poor run in the top tier and reportedly, he has been suspended by the club and asked to write a letter to show why he should be retained.

However, it seems the decision has already been reached by the Sugar Millers.

"We cannot afford to see the team going down and sit without acting," a senior source from the club told Goal on Friday.

"Since December last year, the club has been literally crawling on its fours on the pitch.

"Nothing positive and we realized the technical bench is the problem.

"So we had to suspend the coach and asked him to write a letter showing cause why we should not sack him.

"I am reliably informed the letter has reached the management and we are set to sit and make an official announcement."

The source went on to confirm the former coach will be relieved his duties.

"To be honest, [Omondi] does not stand a chance of getting another opportunity at the club," he added.

"We are going to appoint a new coach to take over from him and will start immediately normalcy returns."

Currently, the KPL is suspended owing to Covid-19.