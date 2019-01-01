Nzoia Sugar part ways with coach Edwin Sifuma despite two successive wins

The Sugar Millers have now appointed Peter Mwaura, the current goalkeeper coach, to take charge on an interim basis

and coach Edwin Sifuma have parted ways, Goal can exclusively reveal, with goalkeeping coach Peter Mwaura taking over on an interim basis.

Sifuma was appointed to steer the team after Nicholas Muyoti left to join Bungoma-based outfit Kakamega .

Speaking to Goal, Sifuma revealed that they arrived at the decision on Monday, April, 15, just before the first training session after their game against .

“When I came on Monday for our regular training sessions, I was summoned to the Human Resource Manager’s office and was informed that the decision to have my contract terminated had been reached. So I have ceased to be the club’s coach henceforth,” said Sifuma.

Sifuma was also appointed caretaker coach when Bernard Mwalala left to join Coastal-based side last season.

Sifuma led Nzoia Sugar to two consecutive wins against Mount United before fighting hard to secure a 1-0 win over Vihiga United in the last league match. Their last defeat was a 2-1 loss to in Kisumu.

Nzoia Sugar was not in action during the weekend and will travel to the Capital City to play at Kasarani on Wednesday.

The Slum Boys beat the Millers in the last meeting 3-0 courtesy of goals from Cliff Nyakeya, Chrispin Oduor and Andrew Juma.