Nzoia Sugar not in hurry to replace Godfrey Oduor - Yappets Mokua

Nzoia Sugar have been forced into the market once more after Oduor left to join KCB, but Mokua claims they are not in a hurry

Kenyan Premier League ( ) team is set to name the new coach in the coming weeks.

The team is currently without a coach after the exit of Godfrey Oduor, who joined as an assistant coach, but chairman Yappets Mokua claims the club is not in a hurry to appoint a new coach.

"We have always wanted to bring on board someone who can help us move forward, not a coach who will find it hard to integrate with our system and players," Mokua told Goal.

"That is why we are taking time to get a coach and we hope before the end of the month we will have one, the latest being the first week of August.

Article continues below

"I also take this opportunity to thank Oduor for the time he has been with us, we wish him the best in his new club. As a club, we have always wanted to see players and coaches develop and if an opportunity arises we facilitate it."

Nzoia are currently conducting trials hoping to rope in new talent to help the team finish in the top five in the new KPL season.

Last season, the Sugar Millers finished 12th.