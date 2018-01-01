Live Scores
Nzoia Sugar name squad to face Kariobangi Sharks

Benson Mangala has been handed another start in goal with Edwin Wafula providing cover at the back

Hunsel Ochieng will start from the bench as Nzoia Sugar take on Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League Boxing Day fixture.

The Millers who are seeking to pick themselves from a defeat last time out will host the Sharks at the Sudi Stadium.

Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Edwin Wafula, Thomas Wainaina, Gabriel Wandera, Elvis Ronack, Peter Gin (c), Robert Arrot, Dennis Nandwa, Abraham Kipkogei, Jackson Dwang', Patrick Otieno.

Reserves: Humphrey Katasi, Brian Wepo, Randy Bakari, Edgar Nzano, Hansel Ochieng', Riziki Mwema, Collins Juma.

 

