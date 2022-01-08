Nzoia Sugar FC interim coach Peter Gin has stated that his charges will be looking to return to winning ways in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League when they face AFC Leopards on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

The Sugar Millers are winless in the last three matches having recorded two draws and a loss. In the 12 games played this season, they have won just one game, drawing five and losing six.

As a result, they are placed in the 16th position on the table with eight points, one more than Mathare United who are second last.

What has been said?

"We drew with Gor Mahia last weekend and we hope to get back on track by beating Leopards," the former midfielder said as quoted by Nation.

"We also have a young talented team just like them and it will be an interesting game. We are targeting a win."

If Nzoia collect maximum points, then the best they can do is leapfrog struggling Wazito FC who will be playing bottom-side Vihiga Bullets on Sunday. But if they lose, they might drop to the 17th position if 2008 champions Mathare United defeat Gor Mahia.

What did Leopards say?

In an initial interview with GOAL, AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma said he is anticipating an unpredictable game against their visitors. He, however, insisted the team is still in the title race.

"Sometimes it is tricky to play teams like Nzoia because you do not know what to expect," the ex-Harambee Star said.

"Yes, we are in the 13th position, but not far away from the leaders if you look at the points we have. It is a gap of 12 points, those are just four matches, we still have many matches remaining this season and anything can happen. For instance, where were Ulinzi Stars after several matches at the beginning of the campaign? They were top of the table.

"But right now, they are in 12th position, meaning a lot can happen in the next five matches or so. It is the reason I am confidently saying we are still in the title race, and yes, we can win the league."

Sunday match will be played from 3 pm.