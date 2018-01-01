Nzoia Sugar hand Kariobangi Sharks a second KPL draw

John Oyemba made his first appearance in Sharks shirt in five months with a clean sheet.

Nzoia Sugar handed Kariobangi their second draw in the Kenyan Premier League after both sides settled for a barren draw on Wednesday.

The result came at the backdrop of a disappointing outing in Ghana, where Sharks crashed out of the Caf Confederation Cup in the hands of Asante Kotoko.

But William Muluya side, who kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards, dropped their fourth point against Nzoia at the Sudi Stadium in the Boxing Day fixture.

Muluya will have even a difficult task heading into his fixture where he will face defending champions Gor Mahia.

Kariobangi Sharks starting XI: Oyemba(GK), Michael Bodo, Nixon Omondi, Geoffrey Shiveka, Tom Teka, Patillah Omotto, Shaphan Oyugi, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, Henry Juma, George Abege.

Nzoia Sugar Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Edwin Wafula, Thomas Wainaina, Gabriel Wandera, Elvis Ronack, Peter Gin (c), Robert Arrot, Dennis Nandwa, Abraham Kipkogei, Jackson Dwang', Patrick Otieno.