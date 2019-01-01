Nzoia Sugar hand AFC Leopards free points after they skip KPL match

The Millers insisted that the match should be played at Mumias Sports Complex which is their alternative home ground

AFC were handed a walkover after failed to turn up at Bukhungu Stadium for an early kick-off in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Nzoia Sugar maintained that the match ought to have been staged at Mumias Sports Complex but the KPL insisted on having the match played at Bukhungu Stadium.

The match was expected to precede the Kakamega v late kick-off and both matches were to enjoy live broadcasting.

"I don’t know about Bukhungu, we wrote to the KPL that the match venue had to be our home ground, that is Mumias, and we chose it after it was approved," Nzoia Sugar chairman Yappets Mokua told Goal.

"Who is to cater for the extra costs of going to Bukhungu for Nzoia Sugar? We are working on a lean budget which should be sustainable.”

KPL CEO Jack Oguda had earlier told Goal that Nzoia Sugar will lose points if they do not show up at Bukhungu Stadium.

“It is well known that Mumias is banned from hosting KPL matches. Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards is set for Bukhungu and if Nzoia fails to show up, then Ingwe will be awarded a walkover,” Oguda said.

The three points from the walkover will see AFC Leopards move up two places to 8th on the standings with 37 points.

were the first team to get a walkover this season after Mount United failed to honour their match at Kenyatta Stadium.