Nzoia Sugar given permission to host Gor Mahia at Mumias Sports Complex

The Sugar Millers were initially denied to host AFC Leopards at the same venue leading to the latter earning a walkover

Premier League ( ) has confirmed that Mumias Sports Complex will host the match pitting against .

Initially, the match was scheduled to be held at Bukhungu Stadium but following an inspection by the Stadium Safety and Security Committee (SSSC), Mumias Complex has been given the green light to host the match on Wednesday.

The venue is Nzoia Sugar’s alternative home ground to Sudi Stadium in Bungoma although they have played some home matches at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

In a letter written and sent to Nzoia Sugar by KPL League & Competitions Administrator Michael Kirwa, the league managing body confirmed that the SSSC report was approved by the KPL’s Executive Committee thereby allowing the match to be played in Mumias.

“Reference is hereby made to your e-mail dated April 29, 2019, in which you requested to have the venue for Nzoia Sugar vs. Gor Mahia match (Match Number 058) changed from Bukhungu to Mumias,” the letter seen by Goal read.

“Following reception of the SSSC Inspection report of the Mumias Sports Complex, and its subsequent approval by the ExCo during a meeting held at the KPL Secretariat on Wednesday May 8, 2018, this is to confirm that Nzoia Sugar vs Gor Mahia match (Match 058) will now be played at Mumias Sports Complex as per your request.”

The debate whether the Mumias Sports Complex was fit to host any match between top-flight sides led to an intensive fight between KPL and Nzoia Sugar when the Millers insisted that they would host their match against AFC at the Complex.

The club failed to turn up at Bukhungu on May 1 thereby handing Ingwe a league walkover. KPL also fined Nzoia Sugar Shs1 million for failing to honour the match that was also scheduled for TV coverage.