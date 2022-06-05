Nzoia Sugar frustrate Gor Mahia, Talanta FC hand Kakamega Homeboyz FKF Premier League walkover

K’Ogalo had to fight back to ensure they earned a point against the Sugar Millers in Nairobi

Kakamega Homeboyz were awarded three points after their Football Kenya Federation Premier League opponents Talanta FC did not show up at Ruaraka Stadium on Sunday.

Talanta’s players were on a go-slow as they demanded payment of outstanding allowances, and Homeboyz, who are in a tight league race with Tusker, thus collected the points in the season’s penultimate game.

At Moi International Sports Complex, Gor Mahia and Nzoia Sugar shared the points after a 1-1 draw.

Levis Opiyo’s first-half header beat Gor Mahia’s Dolph Otieno in goal to give the visitors the lead. With veteran Gad Mathews suspended, coach Andreas Spiers gave Otieno a starting berth.

Samuel Onyango equalised for Gor Mahia in the early stages of the second half as the local giants ended up sharing the points with a side they have not defeated in the last two years.

At Kasarani Annex, Tusker defeated Bidco United 2-0 to keep pace with Homeboyz in the title race.

The Brewers would have taken a second-minute lead but Charles Momanyi’s header hit the post. The central defender connected to Daniel Sakari’s throw but was unlucky as his effort did not break the deadlock.

Sakari’s long throw in the 18th minute created another chance for the defending champions, but Clyde Senaji’s header, just outside the box, went narrowly wide.

As the second half began, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was called into action as he had to be alert to deny Peter Nzuki a chance to score for Bidco from a promising free-kick.

Finally, in the 65th minute, Tusker grabbed the lead when Rodgers Ouma scored. After Isaac Kipyegon delivered a free-kick, Lawrence Luvanda headed but hit the post before Ouma tapped the ball home from the rebound.

Ten minutes after breaking the deadlock, Tusker doubled their lead with Luvanda scoring with a thunderbolt.

Elsewhere, at Bukhungu Stadium, Vihiga Bullets were relegated from the Premier League after suffering a 4-1 loss against Police FC.

Clinton Kinanga, David Simiyu, and Clifton Miheso – with a brace – scored the Police’s goals, as the Bullets’ only goal came from Robert Arrot’s penalty.