Nzoia Sugar to be fined Sh1million by KPL for skipping match against AFC Leopards

The Sugar Millers opted to wait for Ingwe at Mumias Complex and refused to travel to Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will be fined Sh1 million for handing AFC a walkover on Wednesday.

Nzoia refused to travel to Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to honour the scheduled match, insisting as the home team, they had a right to choose the venue.

The match was to be broadcast live and as a result, the hosts have to reimburse the league organisers for loss of income for skipping the game.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda now says tough measures will be taken against the Sugar Millers for the decision to forfeit the match.

“This was going to be a live broadcast and skipping the game meant there would be repercussions,” Oguda told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Nzoia will be fined Sh1 million for that; it is a resolution that was passed during our previous governing council meeting and they [Nzoia] are aware of what happens if you don’t honour a scheduled fixture.”

Nzoia Sugar maintained that the match ought to have been staged at Mumias Sports Complex, but Oguda says Yappets Mokua's side cannot prove that the facility is fit for hosting top-tier games.

“They do not have a report showing the Stadium [Mumias Complex] is certified to host league games and they should follow right procedures to solve the matter," Oguda added.

The free points enabled AFC Leopards to move to eighth on the KPL table after collecting 37 points.