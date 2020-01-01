Nzoia Sugar finally receive new team bus as Kenyatta promises Sh2million

The Sugar Millers have finally been handed their ‘gift’ from the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution ahead of the new season

have officially been handed their new team bus ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season slated to kick-off in August.

Goal exclusively reported ten days ago the Sugar Millers were due to unveil their new team bus after receiving it from the source.

The Bungoma-based club benefitted from a promise made by CS for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa when he visited the team’s Nzoia Sugar firm early this year.

Nzoia chairman Evan Kadenge has told Goal they have officially been handed over the 52-seater bus by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who went ahead to pledge Sh2million to boost the team during the difficult times being occasioned by the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have finally received our new bus and are currently heading home with it, the event took place at Harambee House in Nairobi,” Kadenge told Goal on Wednesday.

“I also want to take this chance to thank President Kenyatta for personally coming out to hand over the bus to us and also for the Sh2million pledge which will go a long way to support the players.”

The occasion was also attended by the senator and governor from Bungoma County, Wamalwa. Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, while Nzoia was represented by Ian Simiyu (player), Florence Mutinda (Public Relations Officer), Benson Mangala (Goalkeeper), Peter Gin (team captain) and club Managing Director Wanjala Makokha.

In an earlier interview with Goal, Kadenge revealed the bus had been promised by Wamalwa.

“Wamalwa promised us the team bus earlier this year when he toured our sugar factory and I can confirm the bus is now ready and he has spent at least 90 percent to have it ready while Nzoia only gave the rest of the percentage.

“It is a 52-seater bus and we will use it specifically for the team when the league starts but I will be able to have the other details on the bus when we arrive in Nairobi for the handing over ceremony.”

Most of the clubs in the top-flight are used to hiring buses when travelling to honour matches and only Wazito FC, AFC , and have branded team buses.

Homeboyz’ team bus was unveiled earlier last month with club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula bragging they had purchased "a huge machine" that cannot be compared to what other teams have in the KPL.

“We bought a very serious machine, even Wazito, who used to brag they have the best bus in the league, cannot match our bus,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“It is a state-of-the-art machine and will accommodate 42 people, I used over Sh18million to get the bus, and remember that amount is more than four times more than what a winner in KPL league gets as prize money.

“KPL gives league winners Sh4million, which sometimes they don’t even give out but we managed to purchase a bus at Sh18million.

"It means the club is now becoming a force to reckon with in KPL, we are coming up slowly and soon things will be very different in the league.”

By the time the top-flight was ended, Nzoia Sugar were lying in 15th position with 13 points and were fighting for relegation.