'Nzoia Sugar didn't come for a draw against Gor Mahia' - Omondi

The coach explains they wanted just a win in order to improve their points tally and get out of the relegation dogfight

head coach Collins Omondi has revealed they targeted a win against on Sunday in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie and wouldn't have been satisfied with a draw.

Nzoia Sugar went on to lose 3-0 to the KPL champions as Juma Balinya scored a brace and Kenneth Muguna added the third one to ensure K'Ogalo achieved a season double over their opponents.

Omondi admitted they are in desperate need of a win in order to move up the KPL ladder

“First of all, I congratulate Gor Mahia for the victory. They were more superior especially in their quick decision-making process inside the box and this is illustrated clearly when you compare the chances they got and how clinically they dealt with them,” Omondi told reporters post-match interview.

“That is what brought the difference in this game.

“I can also say their experience helped them in their decision-making processes and beat us on that regard too.

“Of course, we also got our chances but we were unable to convert them into goals.”

The Sugar Millers are 14th and a win would have seen them leapfrog Wazito FC and move to the 13th position and Omondi explained their aim was to do exactly that.

“Every coach is always training his players expecting not to lose the matches and that was also the case for me," he continued.

"I did not train to come even for a draw because you know we are somewhat in the relegation zone and I know just one victory will get us from that zone.

“I came for three points and even a draw was never in my mind.”

Nzoia Sugar have 11 points, three more than Kisumu All-Stars who are also struggling to avoid relegation at the end of the season.