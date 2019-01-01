Nzoia Sugar coach Nicholas Muyoti warns against underrating a wounded Mt. Kenya United

The Millers are currently eighth on the log with 11 points

Nzoia Sugar head coach Nicholas Muyoti says his side will give absolutely everything to bag maximum points against a struggling Mt. Kenya United.

The latter have not won a match this season and are currently placed at the bottom of the table with just three points. The former international is, however, anticipating a tough match on Sunday.

"They say a wounded Leopard is dangerous, and that is the case here, they want a win and will use all means possible to get it.

“They (Mount Kenya United) are also under a new coach (Melis Medo) who is familiar with the Kenyan Premier League and is tactical as well. So that gives us every reason to play our best game.

"We are at home and it all about making every chance count, we have to limit our mistakes as well."

