Nzoia Sugar coach Nicholas Muyoti admits holding talks with Kakamega Homeboyz

The position fell vacant a couple of weeks ago when former coach Paul Nkata was dismissed following match fixing allegations

Nicholas Muyoti has admitted that Kakamega Homeboyz have approached him for his services.

The Nzoia Sugar tactician is among the coaches being lined up to take over the vacant role at the club following the exit of Ugandan Paul Nkata three weeks ago. On Friday, Goal exclusively reported that Muyoti, who has also handled AFC Leopards, had been approached to take over at Homeboyz.

Muyoti has now revealed to Goal that he could leave Nzoia Sugar if both parties reach an agreement. “It is true that I have held talks with Homeboyz, and they have shown interest. However, there is nothing that has been agreed on. Right now I am focused on helping Nzoia to win their matches.”

Earlier, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula told Goal that the club is in the process of vetting coaches and might appoint one as soon as next week on Monday. “We have not settled on anyone, it is a long process that needs time and all I can say is that we are very close.

“Next week, I think Monday or Tuesday, we will announce the man to take us through the remaining part of the season. We are not appointing someone who will have a negative impact on the team.”

Homeboyz will face Tusker in a league tie at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.