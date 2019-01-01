Nzoia Sugar coach Godfrey Oduor: What I told my boys before Gor Mahia game

The Sugar Millers postponed K'Ogalo's coronation after registering a hard-fought win at Mumias Complex Stadium

head coach Godfrey Oduor says he told his players to have faith that they can defeat when they met in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo came into this week's match needing two more victories to win a record 18th league title, but things didn't go the way of the defending champions after Hansel Ochieng's strike gave the hosts a deserved win.

Coach Oduor now says he had confidence in his charges before the game.

“I told them 'those who believe they can and those who believe they cannot are both right,' and they said they believe they can win. True to their words, they played well and won the game,” Oduor told Goal.

“I am happy with their commitment in the entire game and their discipline, it is a big motivation.

“We want to try and win the remaining four games and finish as high as possible in the league.

"The win against Gor Mahia came at the right time, it will boost the players’ confidence and that will be a plus to us.”

Nzoia Sugar are currently placed 12th on the KPL table after accumulating a total of 36 points.