Nzoia Sugar coach Godfrey Oduor emphasizes the need for team spirit

The Sugar Millers will host Western Stima as the Kenyan Premier League hits Week 26 on Wednesday

head coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor has emphasized the need for togetherness in the team.

Oduor will oversee the team for the first time after his recent appointment.

“I observed them when they played against and noticed good work ethics in the players. What I am going to insist on is the team spirit and I am sure if we get to work together, then we will achieve our set desires,” Oduor told Goal.

Oduor warned his players not to look down on given the bad run the Kisumu-based side has endured recently.

“We have had good preparations ahead of our home game against Western Stima and I hope the team will be ready to deliver then.

"Well, Western Stima has been a team that has been struggling but I can say that is bad luck for them and we are not going to underrate them when we will be playing. Every team in the league is a difficult opponent and so is Stima.”

Article continues below

Stephen Etyang, Thomas Wainaina and Elvis Ronack have all returned from their respective injuries.

“Having everyone available is a plus from me as a coach but I know we have had a number of players who have been out recently and are yet to regain full fitness.

"We are not going to rush them but they will surely get their chances when they hit the required fitness level,” added Oduor.