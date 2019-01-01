Nzoia Sugar coach Edwin Sifuma targets win over Mount Kenya United

The Millers are confident of doing a double over the relegation-threatened side despite injury concerns

head coach Edwin Sifuma has exuded confidence that his side will register a win in their next match against Mount United.

Sifuma, who led the team in the first training session in Machakos ahead of Sunday’s clash, said that the team has had intensive training for the last few days and hopes that they can now translate that into a good performance on the pitch.

“We arrived safely in Machakos and have had a little evening training to freshen up ourselves," Sifuma told Goal.

"The team is very ready to pick the much-needed win on Sunday and from what I have seen from the training sessions, I can only conclude that we are ready psychologically and physically."

Sifuma confirmed that he will miss the services of Stephen Etyang, who suffered a left ankle sprain in training and full-back Thomas Wainana, who has a hamstring injury on his left foot.

Elvis Ronack will also miss the match as he is still recuperating from the first metatarsal sprain.

“Those are the injuries that we will have to contend with going into the game but those are opportunities for other players to grab and show me what they can give to the team. It is a matter of taking one’s chance and proving your ability,” the tactician added.

Nzoia Sugar has only been defeated once by Mount Kenya, in February last year when Brian Nyakan scored the only goal of the match. In the reverse fixture, MKU fell to a double-strike by Collins Wakhungu.