Nzoia Sugar coach Edwin Sifuma reveals transfer window target

The Sugar Millers coach confirms to Goal that he will strengthen the team’s attacking area as they eye a top-eight finish in the league

head coach Edwin Sifuma has said that he is looking to add at least two players in the ongoing transfer window.

Nzoia, who will take on Mount United in a Kenya Premier League ( ) match on Sunday, is yet to win since beating 1-0 on March 2 at Sudi Stadium.

The priority in the player transfer market, Sifuma says, will be acquiring a striker in order to strengthen that department.

“We will be looking for at least two players and the priority is to sharpen our striking force," Sifuma told Goal.

"We have already identified the players we want to bring in but I cannot reveal their identities for now.

"If we fail to capture them now we will wait until the next transfer window which is always longer than the current one."

The Bungoma-based club has won or lost a match with a margin of 1-0 or 0-1 five times this season and are desperately in need of an additional goal threat.

They defeated 2-1 on January 27 and will be looking for a league double on Sunday despite missing Elvis Ronack, full-back Thomas Wainaina, and Stephen Etyang.

Nzoia Sugar is 13th on the log with 22 points, 10 more than the former Nakumatt side at the bottom.