Nzoia Sugar coach Edwin Sifuma happy with the mid-season transfers
Nzoia Sugar head coach Edwin Sifuma has praised three new signings the club made in the recently concluded transfer window.
Sifuma pointed out that the arrival of Paul Kibande, Austine Ochieng and Leonard Kasembeli was vital to the club as he looks to sharpen the striking department.
Striker Kabande arrived from National Super League (NSL) side Kangemi All-Stars. Kasambeli, James Kibande and Hastil Wekesa arrived at Sudi as unattached players in the transfer window. Ochieng, a defender, was signed from fellow Millers Sony Sugar.
"We play fantastic football away, striking too has been an issue for a long time but with the acquisition of James Kibande, Ochieng, Kasembeli, and others I know we will shape up upfront,” Sifuma told Goal.
Apart from their healthy 6-1 win over struggling Mount Kenya United, the Bugoma-based side was struggling in front of goal. They managed to score just 10 goals in the last 10 matches which is why Sifuma wanted to bolster the attacking front.
Nzoia Sugar will not be in action on Sunday, April 14 and will put their focus on an away trip three days later against Mathare United at Kasarani.