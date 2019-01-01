Nzoia Sugar coach Edwin Sifuma happy with the mid-season transfers

The Bungoma-based club signed five players but it is the bolstering of the front line that excited the gaffer most

head coach Edwin Sifuma has praised three new signings the club made in the recently concluded transfer window.

Sifuma pointed out that the arrival of Paul Kibande, Austine Ochieng and Leonard Kasembeli was vital to the club as he looks to sharpen the striking department.

Striker Kabande arrived from National Super League (NSL) side Kangemi All-Stars. Kasambeli, James Kibande and Hastil Wekesa arrived at Sudi as unattached players in the transfer window. Ochieng, a defender, was signed from fellow Millers .

"We play fantastic football away, striking too has been an issue for a long time but with the acquisition of James Kibande, Ochieng, Kasembeli, and others I know we will shape up upfront,” Sifuma told Goal.

Apart from their healthy 6-1 win over struggling Mount United, the Bugoma-based side was struggling in front of goal. They managed to score just 10 goals in the last 10 matches which is why Sifuma wanted to bolster the attacking front.

Nzoia Sugar will not be in action on Sunday, April 14 and will put their focus on an away trip three days later against at Kasarani.