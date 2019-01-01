Nzoia Sugar coach Edwin Sifuma explains Gor Mahia defeat

The Sugar Millers lost the clash at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu to help the KPL champions open a five-point gap at the summit

head coach Edwin Sifuma has blamed inexperience for their 2-1 defeat against in a Premier League ( ) clash on Monday.

Sifuma admitted that Gor Mahia exploited the inexperience of his side to win the league match, a result which handed the defending champions a five-point lead at the top of the table.

“I feel that the team lost because we cannot be compared to Gor Mahia in terms of experience. They have a big squad that is boasting of unparalleled experience and so they took advantage of that," Sifuma told Goal in an interview.

“My team consists of even school boys who have a lot to learn going forward. But given that we lost with a small margin of two goals to one, I take that as a good result in a way because they have been beating us with bigger margins before.”

As they prepare to host struggling Posta on Thursday, the Sugar Millers will miss the services of midfielder Peter Gin, who is suspended following an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Sifuma, though, is not concerned as he believes the players who will be selected will rise to the challenge.

“I will have to give the chance to another player and I believe he will cover the occasion well," Sifuma explained.

“Going into the next match I know the boys are motivated enough and are very sure that they can perform at a higher level, they know that for sure."

The tactician revealed that he has only one injured player, Elvis Ronak.

Since beating at the Sudi Stadium on March 2, they have only added a point, in a 1-1 draw against Zoo FC. They have also lost to and in recent matches.