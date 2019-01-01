Nzoia Sugar closing in on a new coach to replace Nicholas Muyoti

The sugarmillers have lined up a couple of tacticians to take over the team after Muyoti quit to join Kakamega Homeboyz

Kenyan side is close to naming a new coach.

The position fell vacant last week following the decision by former tactician Nicholas Muyoti to join Kakamega . Chairman Yappets Mokua has told Goal that negotiations are on-going and soon there will be a new tactician to lead the team forward.

“We have engaged several coaches, but we are close in appointing one; we have not named anyone yet. If all goes well I think by next week we will be having a new coach.

“It is not about appointing anyone; we want someone, who will lead us to the place we want. We have our targets and a coach coming in has to come up with strategies which we help us hit them.”

understands that former player Ibrahim Shikanda might be given the job.