Nzoia Sugar close to revealing Oduor's replacement - Mokua

Nzoia Sugar will officially unveil their new coach who will succeed Godfrey Oduor

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will unveil their new coach on August 1.

Nzoia Sugar were forced into the market once more in search of a tactician after Godfrey Oduor left to join as an assistant coach in April.

"We have an agreement with somebody whom I cannot name now because we are waiting until he puts pen to paper. We have had negotiations with him and he is ready to serve our team. God willing, he will be availed on the first day of next month," the club's chairman Yappets Mokua has told Goal.

Rumours indicate former Bungoma Superstars head coach Ibrahim Shikanda is the man set to be unveiled after beating three other candidates to the position.

Shikanda was instrumental for leading the FKF Division One side to the quarter-finals of the Sportpesa last season.