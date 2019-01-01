Nzoia Sugar chairman Yappets Mokua's conspiracy against AFC Leopards walkover

The Sugar Millers reveal why they opted against playing Ingwe at Bukhungu Stadium

chairman Yappets Mokua says his team could have benefited financially playing against AFC in Mumias Complex as opposed to Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The Sugar Millers failed to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Ingwe on Wednesday, saying the KPL made a mistake by selecting a venue without consulting them.

Mokua says Bukhungu has never been the first home venue for his club, and he feels that there was foul play in the whole arrangement.

“Our reason for using Mumias was a financial decision. We are experiencing hardship in raising money for sports. Why we thought Mumias gives us value for money since it is near to us,” Mokua told Goal on Friday.

“The contest here is the venue. Not live. We have never said we won't be broadcast live. Once you identify the venue then you come to live or not live,” he lamented.

Mokua has also raised a finger on the Match Commissioner who publicly declared AFC Leopards will be given the three points.

Article continues below

“How did the MC get on national TV to announce the awarding of three points to AFC if this thing was not fixed. The work of a match commissioner is to write his report, not announcing results on TV.

“And who took our share of gate collections since people were not refunded money. Who paid for the TV rights that has now lost business since we are being fined and how is this TV money shared?" he inquired.

Wednesday's walkover was the second in the KPL this season after Mount United failed to honour their game against last week.