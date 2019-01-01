Chairman Yappets Mokua: Nzoia Sugar must be realistic

The Sugar Millers will have a new coach when they face Western Stima in their next Kenyan Premier League match

would consider a top-half of the table finish as a successful achievement, chairman Yappets Mokua has revealed.

Mokua said that any position above ninth slot on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table will be an achievement for a team that has had to deal with a number of challenges in the ongoing season.

The Millers have been facing financial constraints and in addition to that, they have had to make coaching changes a number of times.

“We target to end the season as among the best nine teams in the league. Not that we are not ambitious enough but we have to be realistic, especially given the challenges we have faced up to now,” Mokua told Goal.

Nzoia Sugar are now 12th on the log with 28 points from 23 matches.

The Bungoma-based outfit has made changes twice to their coaching position where they have had to replace Nicholas Muyoti with Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor in mid-season.

Muyoti left the club to join Kakamega but Edwin Sifuma took charge of the team on an interim basis before Oduor was confirmed as the new head coach.

The former Kibera Black Stars coach was unveiled on April 22 and is expected to lead the team against at home on April 24.

He will have nearly a fully fit squad as Elvis Ronack and Stephen Etyang have all returned from injuries and will be in contention for a starting role.

Thomas Wainana was previously sidelined but returned and played in the 3-2 defeat to .