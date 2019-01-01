Nzoia Sugar chairman Yappets Mokua denies claims that players have not been paid

Reports had emerged that the Sugar Millers were among the Kenyan Premier League clubs that haven't paid players for months

chairman Yappets Mokua has refuted recent claims that his side's players have not been paid for the last four months.

Mokua, while speaking to Goal, admitted that the players are owed two months' salary and not four months according to the claims.

“I can categorically confirm that the club owes the players salaries for two months, not four as I have read on some media outlets," Mokua told Goal.

"You can even call any of my players and ask them whether what I am telling you is the truth. The players understand the harsh environment and conditions in which our parent sponsor operates.

"The two months which salaries have not been paid are February and March. So the other two months being speculated I don’t know.

“All players have been paid all their allowances and in that regard the club is clean.”

Nzoia Sugar suffered a 3-2 defeat to at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday, after winning back-to-back matches against and Mount United.

They will play host to on April 24 under a new coach Godfrey Oduor, who was appointed just before their clash against Mathare United.