Nzoia Sugar aiming for a top-five finish, chairman Yappets Mokua reveals

Mokua claims the team is now stable and they won't need time to find their feet next season

chairman Yappets Mokua has set a target of a top-five finish by the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Sugar Millers managed to finish in 12th position last season after struggling for consistency throughout. In his interview with Goal, Mokua says it is not going to be the same case this time around because the team is preparing well.

"Last season we faced several challenges that destabilized us on and off the pitch and we ended up finishing way below our target. This time around it will not be the same case, the preparations are going on well and we have set a top-five finish for next season," Mokua told Goal.

"The top players who we thought might leave, are here with us meaning we have no fear of building the team from scratch. It is a boost for any team and any coach and we are not an exception."

The chairman has also hinted on bringing in new players who will boost the team and help it attain its goals.

"We will bring in new faces for sure, about five, and the main priority is on the attack. We struggled to score goals last season and we want to make that right this time around," he added.

The new season will kick off on August 30 this year, but Nzoia Sugar will play a day later against newly promoted Wazito.