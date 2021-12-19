Nzoia Sugar 0-1 Tusker: Brewers toil to register third win of the season

Tusker needed a first-half goal courtesy of striker Deogratius Ojok to sink Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in an FKF Premier League match at Sudi Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being the dominant side throughout the fixture, it was Ojok’s 29th-minute strike that was enough to hand the Brewers their third win of the season.

It was Tusker, who started the game with urgency and they almost took the lead with only four minutes played when Shami Kibwana delivered a free-kick from outside the 18-yard area but Levis Okello reacted quickly to put the ball out.

A minute later, Nzoia’s Brian Munyendo became the first player to be booked after a clumsy challenge on Daniel Sakari and in the 11th minute, Tusker coach Robert Matano was forced into an early change after Teddy Osok was injured and Rodgers Ouma replaced him.

Tusker continued to raid Nzoia and in the 16th minute a good delivery from Sakari’s long throw landed in the path of Clyde Senaji but his swinging volley went inches wide with the Sugar Millers goalkeeper Benson Mangala out of his line.

FULL TIME at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.



Huge W on the road. pic.twitter.com/Fc4Mk4ZH5j — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) December 19, 2021

However, after the missed chances, Tusker finally broke the deadlock 13 minutes later when Ouma found space on the left-wing and floated in a brilliant cross which Ojok rose the highest to brilliantly glance home past Mangala.

Tusker almost doubled their lead five minutes later when Njuguna found shooting space from a distance but his left-footed effort went inches wide.

With five minutes left to the half-time break, Sakari put through goalscorer Ojok with a defence-splitting pass but the Ugandan forward saw his effort saved by Mangala for the scores to remain 1-0 in favour of Tusker at the break.

On resumption, the champions continued from where they left and Ojok should have scored his second of the day after Kipyegon’s delivery from a corner found the striker at the edge of the six-yard area but his well-taken header went over the bar.

In the 64th minute, Tusker made three changes, Senaji, Kibwana, and John Njuguna coming off for Stewart Omondi, Lawrence Luvanda, and Kepha Otieno while Nzoia rested Collins Wakhungu for Elisha Wekesa.

Six minutes later, Nzoia created their best chance of the game, Wekesa’s well curled free-kick falling to James Kibande, who was waiting in the far post, but he couldn’t head on target and thus let Tusker off the hook.

The win ensured Tusker have reached 10 points from seven matches while Nzoia will remain on six points from 10 outings.

Nzoia Sugar: Benson Mangala, Kevin Maliachi, Vincent Mahiga, Randy Bakari, Ian Karani, Brian Munyendo, Collins Wakhungu, Joseph Mwangi, Levis Okello, Leonard Kasembeli, and Felicien Okanda.

Subs: James Opiyo, Brian Wekesa, Ken Wasike, James Kibande, Ian Simiyu, Elisha Wekesa and Dan Wafula.

Tusker: Patrick Matasi, Christpher Oruchum, Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, Issac Kipyegon, Clyde Senaji, Teddy Osok, Daniel Sakari, Shami Kibwana, Deogratius Ojok, and John Njuguna.

Subs: Mike Wanjala, Rodgers Ouma, Eugine Asike, and Kevin Okoth.