Nzoia Sugar 0-0 Tusker: Brewers stumble as title race goes down to the wire

The Brewers have staggered yet again in their pursuit for the title after settling to a drab draw against the Sugar Millers

Tusker squandered a golden chance to move clear at the summit after they settled to a 0-0 draw against Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Brewers went into the match looking to maintain their three-point lead or better the same but they could not break down a resilient Sugar Millers’ side at Sudi Stadium.

Tusker coach Robert Matano maintained the same starting XI from their last league assignment against Kakamega Homeboyz which they won 2-0 but it was the home team, who looked the better team in the opening exchanges.

In the sixth minute, Nzoia striker Hillary Simiyu found space inside the Tusker’s danger zone after a good move initiated by Felicien Okada but his left-footed effort was punched out to a fruitless corner by Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

Tusker then created their own chance in the 10th minute when Luke Namanda made a good run from the right-wing and set up Boniface Muchiri but his weak effort was stopped by goalkeeper Benson Mangala.

In the 20th minute, Tusker continued to raid the Sugar Millers and another move from Kevin Okoth saw Namanda chase the ball down the right-wing, and after positioning himself to shot towards goal, defender Gabriel Wandera reacted quickly to put the ball out for another corner.

Another chance for Tusker came in the 30th minute, Okoth combining well with Michael Madoya and Henry Meja but the latter’s effort from outside the box, went inches wide.

On resumption, Matano moved to make a triple substitution – Brian Marita, Humphrey Mieno, and Jackson Macharia coming in for Madoya, Muchiri, and Okoth – in a bid to stifle Nzoia from using the space in midfield.

The Brewers then continued to attack after the three changes and in the 49th minute Jimmy Mbugua almost put them ahead after dribbling past Nzoia defenders, but his right-footed effort kissed over the bar.

The Sugar Millers missed a clear chance to break the deadlock after a mistake by captain Eugine Asike allowed Leonard Kasembeli to go one-on-one with keeper Mvuyekure but the towering striker hit the woodwork with the ball rolling out for a goal-kick.

In the 75th minute, Matano made a double substitution, Apollo Otieno and Christopher Ochieng coming in for Namanda and Vincent Ngesa and four minutes later, the Brewers almost scored after Mieno’s glancing header went inches wide with the keeper out of his line.

The draw means Tusker will stay at the top with 62 points from 31 matches while KCB, who also dropped vital points after settling to a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards, will remain second with 59 points from 31 matches.

It also means the winner of the league will now be decided on the final day – August 22 – when Tusker will host Bidco United while KCB will come up against Nairobi City Stars.

Nzoia Sugar: Benson Mangala (GK), Ian Karani, Vincent Mahiga, Gabriel Wandera, Elvis Ronack, Kevin Wafula, Kevin Juma, Joseph Mwangi, Felicien Okanda, Leonard Kasembeli, and Hillary Simiyu.

Subs: Boaz Opiyo (GK), Brian Wekesa, Ian Simiyu, Peter Gin, Daniel Musamali, Daniel Wafula, Elisha Wekesa, and Titus Kapchanga.

Tusker: Emery Mvuyekure (GK), Jimmy Mbugua, Hillary Wandera, Rodgers Aloro, Eugine Asike, Luke Namanda, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Michael Madoya, and Boniface Muchiri.

Subs: Michael Wanjala (GK), Sammy Miseh, Eric Ambunya, Humphrey Mieno, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Christopher Ochieng’, Brian Marita, and George Ogutu.