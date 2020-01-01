Nyoni: Simba SC defender gutted after losing to Mbao FC in league

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi explains how they were gutted after losing their league match to the minnows on Thursday

Simba SC's Erasto Nyoni was left a disappointed man after the newly crowned Mainland Premier League champions suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Mbao FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi went into the league fixture beaming with confidence having beaten rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the semi-finals of the and also having been presented with the league trophy for winning the title for the third season in a row.

However, Mbao did not have any mercy for the champions as they scored goals courtesy of Rajab Rashid, Waziri Junior, and Donald John for the win while Simba scored via Meddie Kagere and Miraji Othman.

“In football, there is no big or small team, and the way we prepared this game was different from the way we did against Young Africans,” Nyoni is quoted by Daily News.

“All in all, we have lost and the next thing is to focus on Sunday’s match. “As a defender, I am upset with the outcome but Simba fans should not lose hope since we have other games coming ahead for us to do well.”

Meanwhile, Mbao coach Felix Minziro was happy with his charges for playing according to instructions and managing to come out with a huge win, their fifth straight league win this campaign.

“If we had lost today’s [Thursday] match, our chances of remaining in the league next season could have been over that is why we need to thank God for helping us to win,” Minziro also told Daily News.

“I have partial celebrations because despite winning five games in a row, we are still 19th on the table hence we need to produce another spirited performance against JKT Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma in our next match.”

Simba will now take on Alliance at the National Stadium on Sunday while Mbao will come up against JKT Tanzania.

Mbao must win their remaining matches to be assured of keeping their status in the top-flight or else they will follow Singida United, who have already been relegated to the lower division.