Nyayo National Stadium is important for Nairobi teams - Posta Rangers' Omollo

The sporting facility will soon be available for use as renovation works are 95% completed by now

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has explained the importance Nyayo National Stadium will bring once its renovation is completed.

The City centre multi-purpose facility has been under renovations since 2017. The Stadium was put under renovation when had made a bid to host the 2017 African Nations Championship (Chan) but when the country was stripped of the hosting rights, works at the stadium slowed.

The Ministry of Sports through the Sports Kenya Director-General Pius Metto recently stated the ongoing works which is at 95% to completion will end on May 31.

More teams

“We have had a problem with availability of grounds and in such situations, everything is always in a mess. Most teams are located in Nairobi and their home ground is usually the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos,” Omollo told Goal.

“Most times you see AFC going all the way to Bukhungu Stadium or Mumias Sports Complex while , after training in Nairobi, go to Narok Stadium and will always have to travel to Kisumu to host matches.

“In all these scenarios there is no home ground advantage for teams. These are the things that have affected our leagues for sure.

“Having a ground in the city centre is very good especially for Nairobi teams because it will greatly cut the cost of travelling to stadiums located in far-flung areas. I am happy Nyayo will be back soon.”

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs notable Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have always had to be fined by the Sports Stadia Management Board for acts of destruction by their fans and Omollo has called for discipline from every supporter.

“But as a Kenyan let me ask my fellow people to maintain discipline. Let us avoid property destruction and general acts of hooliganism,” concluded Omollo.

“If your team loses just walk home it is football. Avoid destructive behaviours at all cost. If a referee makes a mistake - because he is human - please control yourself and do not destroy properties. If you do so [destroy stadium properties] you are not solving the problem.

“It is high time we grow out of these destructive acts.”

KPL teams have been sparingly using the Moi International Sports Complex for matches while 's Ruaraka ground has always been undergoing renovations making it inaccessible at times.

The National Super League (NSL) teams have regularly been using Camp Toyoyo.