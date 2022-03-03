Nyar Kasagam: Gor Mahia fan explains why she threw stones during Vihiga Bullets showdown

Gor Mahia fan Winnie Nyar Kasagam has revealed why he threw stones during the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium.

Chaos rocked the game against Vihiga Bullets before the game was cancelled at half-time as the fans engaged the security apparatus in a fierce confrontation on February 13. Nyar Kasagam was pictured carrying a stone in her right hand and has now revealed what forced her into such an action.

"I am a calm person. The Winnie you saw carrying a stone at the stadium wasn’t the Winnie that every other person knows," Nyar Kasagam told The Standard.

"That day, I was emotionally disturbed; my heart was aching. And you know, when in heartache, the mind and body respond.

"My boyfriend had been assaulted. It angered me because my lover supports me financially, and is the breadwinner in our relationship.

"Initially, there were rumours that he’d been killed. I had just arrived at Kasarani Stadium, only to hear that [my boyfriend] Odinga had been seriously assaulted. When I entered the stadium, I found him lying on the ground, unconscious.

"That triggered intense anger in me. I, immediately, picked up a stone to go look for the person who had assaulted my spouse.

"On reaching where the assailant was, I was shocked to discover it was a person whom I knew well. I was aware of my anger problems. So, I dropped the stone to avert an action that I risk regretting later."

Meanwhile Gor Mahia have moved their home games to Western Kenya after the Sports Stadia Management Board barred them from accessing both Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums.

The move was made following the chaos that rocked their February match against Vihiga Bullets.

"The Sports Stadia Management wrote to us and wants us to sort out the damage and report those who caused the fracas as a condition before we are allowed to use Kasarani," Sam Ochola, the club's treasurer, told Nation Sports.

"They also stated that they must see to it that we are serious about ending the acts of hooliganism before we use their facilities again.

"In Nairobi, the fans who come to the stadium are few, disorganized, and want to watch our matches for free.

"Even in Thika, they broke the gate. I can confirm our next home matches will be in Kisumu and Kakamega. We will work with our branches to help fans turn out in huge numbers, which translates to good revenue."

Moi Stadium in Kisumu has acted as their home ground previously.