Nyanza region Chapa Dimba games to climax at Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Nyanza regional games of Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom will climax this weekend at Moi Stadium, Kisumu City.

The region is set to crown new winners after defending champions Plateau Queens and Ombek Red Devils exited the tournament at the group stages. The regional winners will receive a cash reward of Sh200, 000 each and a chance to represent the region in the tournament’s national finals. The runners- up will also pocket Sh100, 000.

“Over 200 teams from Nyanza region took part in the preliminary rounds of the tournament and we can’t wait to see the top 8 in action this weekend. The fact that new winners will be crowned adds even more excitement to this particular regional final.

“All teams will see this as their chance to walk away with the Sh200, 000 in prize money and represent the region in the national final”, said Morris Onyango, Tournament Regional Coordinator, Nyanza.

In the boys’ semi-finals, Nyamira Springs will play Victory Strikers from Kisii while Kuria’s Nyamaharaga will take on Manyatta boys. In the girls’ category, Manyatta Girls will face Kisii United while Migori Education Centre will take on NCEOD Queens from Homabay.

This is the second regional final of the season after Western region crowned Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls, at Bukhungu stadium last month to represent the region in the national final.

Meanwhile defending national boys’ champions Kapenguria Heroes failed to make it past the group stages after losing their North West Rift branch final to Solidarity Boys. The exit of Kapenguria means that this season’s tournament will have new winners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories following the elimination of Plateau Queens.