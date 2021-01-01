Nyangweso: Ulinzi Stars to work on strike force when window opens

The Soldiers’ tactician reveals some of the key areas he will work on when the mid-transfer window opens on January 25

coach Benjamin Nyangweso has admitted he will have to be involved in the transfer window when it opens so that he can help revive the team’s fortunes in the FKF Premier League.

The Soldiers have struggled to win matches since the season kicked off and have only managed one win from seven matches with five of them ending in draws.

The team’s latest fixture ended in a 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars and Nyangweso now believes he will have to strengthen the team’s attacking area when the transfer window opens.

“We will try and get players to boost our attack in the transfer window,” Nyangweso told the club’s social media pages. “We have looked at some, and we are still looking but then the dynamics of the transfer window mean sometimes you can’t get the players you want.”

On why the team is struggling to score goals especially in the match against the promoted side, Nyangweso said: “We played well like we always do. This time we managed to score but still, it ended in a draw.

“It is a bit disappointing but we are still going to give our all when we step out there on the pitch. We are still a work in progress and we will not give up; we will keep training and working hard on the attack.

“In the City Stars game, we made changes but still, unfortunately, we couldn’t get three points. I will still give the players a pat on the back for their performance because we managed to create good chances.”

On Monday, Football Federation confirmed in a signed statement obtained by Goal the mid-season transfer window will open on January 25.

“FKF wishes to notify all the [Kenya] Premier League clubs and other stakeholders the Second Player registration period [Transfer Window] for the league shall officially open on Monday, January 25, 2021, and shall run through to Monday, March 1, 2021,” read the statement sent to all the clubs

“The International Transfer window will open on the midnight of Monday, January 25, 2021, and close on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 2359hrs.

“Meanwhile, the domestic transfer window will officially open on Monday, February 1, 2021, at midnight and shall close on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1700hrs.”

The Kenyan league started late owing to the coronavirus pandemic and so far seven rounds of matches have been played, with still leading the 18-team table despite losing their unbeaten run to AFC on Sunday.