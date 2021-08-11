Nyangweso fires warning shot to AFC Leopards ahead of Ulinzi Stars date

The last time the Soldiers won against Ingwe was way back in 2019 by a solitary goal

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has stated his charges are keen to break the AFC Leopards jinx on Thursday in their top-tier assignment.

The two teams will be meeting at the Nakuru Show Ground with the hosts aiming at avenging the first-round loss. Peter Thiong'o was the hero as his strike was enough to hand the 13-time league champions maximum points at Kasarani Stadium.

The last time the Soldiers claimed a win over Ingwe was way back in 2019 when they won 1-0 away.

'I expect a good performance'

Tusker were given the ticket to represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League and they are fighting for the title alongside KCB. The four-time champions concede there is no pressure but that it is important to get the win.

"There is no pressure since the league is gone, but a win will obviously push us up the table," Nyangweso said as quoted by Nation.

"It has been a long time since we won against Leopards and because we do not have any injuries, I expect a good performance from my players."

Why Ulinzi could not challenge for the title

The Nakuru-based charges have played 29 matches, winning 10, drawing 11 and losing eight in the process.

Currently, Ulinzi are 10th, they are on 41 points, 17 less than joint leaders Tusker and KCB and the experienced coach has explained why.

"We were not training when sporting activities were halted because we are under government control, but the situation was different with our opponents and it took us time to catch up when the league resumed in May," Nyangweso continued.

Leaders Tusker will be at Ruaraka Grounds on Friday hosting Kakamega Homeboyz while the Bankers will be away to play Vihiga United at Mumias Complex.

Gor Mahia will be at Thika Stadium to host Bidco United on Saturday.

2008 league champions Mathare United will be taking their relegation battle to Mbaraki Grounds to play Bandari. Kariobangi Sharks will play Nzoia Sugar as Wazito host Sofapaka.