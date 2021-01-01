Nyangweso explains Ulinzi Stars' loss to AFC Leopards, shifts focus to Bandari

The Soldiers were beaten by a late Peter Thiong'o's goal that condemned them to a second defeat in the season

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has blamed blunt attacks for their 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie on Wednesday.

In one instance, Oscar Wamalwa failed to break the deadlock in the 17th minute as he took too long to shoot after he had been sent through on goal. The coach believes this cost them the points.

"I can say the attackers were not effective and when one does not use his own chances, he will be punished in the end," Nyangweso said in his post-match address. "We had our chances especially in the first half but look, AFC Leopards got one and scored in the second half."

Up next for the Soldiers will be a game against Bandari on Sunday at Afraha Stadium. As the 2010 Premier League champions picked their second loss at the hands of AFC Leopards, Bandari were ruthless against Vihiga United as they dispatched them 5-0 at Mbaraki Stadium on Tuesday.

The huge win, however, does not concern Nyangweso who said his team will react differently against the Dockers.

"We now have to get back to training and plan how we will play Bandari and of course we are not concerned by how they defeated Vihiga United," concluded the tactician.

"We are not Vihiga United and we will come up with a plan to face them effectively. By the time they come to visit, I think we would be very much ready to face them."

Bandari, fourth with 22 points, have become a strong side in recent games and look to have found their footing after a poor season start. Coach Casa Mbungo has managed to stabilise the Dockers since when he was appointed in place of Ken Odhiambo who left for Sofapaka.

On the other hand, Ulinzi Stars have managed to play their catch up games since they were reinstated by a local tribunal into the league and are now seventh with 17 points.

As the league edges closer to the half-way mark, Western Stima and Zoo FC are deep in the relegation zone and are yet to pick wins in the last five matches as Tusker, KCB and AFC Leopards occupy the top three positions respectively.