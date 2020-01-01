Nyangweso coy on Ulinzi Stars' KPL title chances

The veteran coach states his charges have to remain consistent to stand a chance of winning

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes it is still early to start talking about his charges winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The four-time league champions have impressed in the top tier this season and they are currently in fourth having collected 34 points from the 17 matches played. Despite their good form, the tactician is reluctant to confidently say they are going for the title.

"We have been playing quite well but it is still early to say we are going for the title," Nyangweso told Goal on Saturday.

"We want to continue giving our best on the pitch and get positive results to ensure we remain with the top teams. From there, we can easily go all the way with a few matches remaining but as it stands, we cannot talk about the title."

Nyangweso has also lauded his players for the work done and challenged them to do even better.

"So far, some players have risen for the occasion to help us win, generally it is a good performance but it can be better. They will have to work harder in the second half of the season for us to stay in touch with the league leaders," he concluded.

The next game for the Soldiers is a tricky away game against leaders FC next weekend.