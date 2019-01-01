Nyangweso concerned about Ulinzi Stars' finishing ahead of facing Mathare United

The coach hopes to employ a different approach when they face the 2008 KPL champions in their next league match

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident his side will pick up a better result against on September 21.

They were held to a 0-0 draw by in their previous match and Nyangweso says they are preparing to possibly pick up maximum points in the upcoming match set to be played at Kenyatta Stadium.

“Mathare United is a different side from Sofapaka; another strong and organized side so we need to really work on the areas we think denied us three points in the Sofapaka game,” Nyangweso told the club's website.

“We have started training on a high and I believe we will do better.”

Despite dominating the match against Sofapaka at Afraha Stadium and eventually drawing, Nyangweso revealed his dissatisfaction and he wants a totally different approach against the Slum Boys.

“I think 0-0 was not a bad result, considering Sofapaka is a strong side. We played well too, and the only concern I take to training for the next game is the finishing,” the coach added.

Nyangweso may have Omar Mbongi back in his squad as the defender returns to training after missing the previous two matches.

Mbongi got injured in the East Africa Military Games at Kasarani in August.