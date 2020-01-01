Nyamweya: Why I am itching to return and lead FKF again

The experienced administrator reveals why he remains keen to return to the helm of football management after four years

Sam Nyamweya has explained the reason he wants to make a comeback and lead football in the country.

The administrator paved the way to the current Football Federation (FKF) regime headed by president Nick Mwendwa during the last elections held four years ago but is now keen to return and lead the same association.

Nyamweya has now told Goal the reason he wants to unseat Mwendwa during the polls that will likely be held after the coronavirus pandemic is contained, insisting he still has the required experience to return Kenyan football to where it belongs.

More teams

“I decided to keep silent when I handed over office to Mwendwa and his team but I am not happy with how things have been going on,” Nyamweya told Goal on Monday.

“Our football deserves better management and from the look of things, those in office for the last four years don’t know exactly what to do. I handed over to them a vibrant office but now it is not the same again, I just feel football in Kenya needs experience, and I am here to set the pace and return it to where it belongs.

“My immediate task if I get back to FKF is to make sure we have vibrant branches which will help me to promote football in the grassroots. I will also make sure that coaches and referees become part of my day to day diary, we need to talk and plan on what we must improve.

“I will also make sure football gets back sponsorship, currently I have three or four cooperate firms that are willing to put in money into FKF, and I will make sure I bring them on board.”

Article continues below

Asked on whether he will extend the contract of if he gets elected, Nyamweya said: “I will definitely work with [KPL], I will give them another four-year term or even ten years because of what they have achieved in the past.

“KPL have done a good job, they have done a wonderful job, I am the one who gave them the mandate to run the Kenyan league and if you ask me, they have done a good job, I don’t think to replace them will be a solution, all they need is get more years to work and the support from FKF.”

Apart from Nyamweya, other aspirants for the top seat include CEO Omondi Aduda, ex-Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF NEC member for Coast Twaha Mbarak.