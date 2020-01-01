Nyamweya welcomes President Kenyatta to bail out KPL clubs

The former football boss thanks the Kenyan president for confirming the government will support KPL clubs financially

Former Football Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has welcomed the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support struggling Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs financially.

While handing over the new team bus to AFC , Kenyatta stated the government will start to focus on helping the local clubs after they are done with the national teams.

The government draws money to sponsor the national teams from the Sports Fund and the president believes it is enough to cater even for the clubs.

And speaking to Goal on Tuesday, Nyamweya has termed the move as “a timely one aimed at helping the clubs to make their ends meet in the top-flight.”

“I thank the President for moving to help the KPL clubs financially as this will reduce their burden of always borrowing and helping them to clear outstanding players’ salaries and allowances,” Nyamweya told Goal.

“The move will also help a number of clubs from folding and will also help keep some jobs for the players and the technical bench members, who solely depend on the sport to earn a living.”

Nyamweya further said should the directive by Kenyatta be adopted, then it will end the number of walkovers being handed in the league.

So far, have been relegated from the league after missing out on three matches while Sugar and have handed walkovers and could follow Sony if they do it three times.

“It is a good move because we will not hear of teams giving out walkovers, this will be a thing of the past,” Nyamweya continued.

On his assurance to clubs, Kenyatta said: “I want to assure you let us first sort out the national teams and I am sure they will not exhaust the money.

“We will, thereafter, see how we can help home teams as I believe they are entitled to a share as well.”

KPL has been running without a title sponsor since SportPesa exited the Kenyan market before the season began.