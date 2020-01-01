Nyamweya to host 'reclaiming and saving football convention' ahead of FKF polls

The former administrator plans to have the conference as the federation gears towards its county and national polls next month

Former Football Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya will host a convention themed 'the second and final liberation, reclaiming and saving the beautiful game of football in Kenya from imminent collapse' on February 29.

Nyamweya has been a critic of the current officials of the FKF, mainly his successor Nick Mwendwa, and his convention comes just before the federation carries its repeat polls in March.

“We have lined up local and internationally acclaimed conference speakers key among them being Michael Hopkins - Chairman and CEO of MHC International and an array of seasoned and internationally acclaimed sports personalities,” Nyamweya's statement seen by Goal read.

“The convention is open to all football stakeholders in Kenya, including but not limited to current and former footballer players and their representatives, football club administrators, FKF branch and sub-branch officials, coaches, referees, media, sports medics, partners and sponsors.”

Nyamweya and other aspirants for the top seat did not tender their candidacy for the upcoming elections as Mwendwa was the only one cleared =to contest for the FKF presidency.

On why other candidates did not hand in their papers to contest, Nyamweya told Goal: We can only hand in the papers when the case in court is heard and determined.”

Meanwhile, 69 out of the 80 delegates from 48 FKF branches approved the Election Board, which will carry out the repeat exercise after the one which was slated for February was cancelled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The Elections Board is chaired by Kentice Tikolo, and members include Patrick Onyango, Alii Hassan, Alfred Ndinya and Samuel Karanja.

"Our focus remains on football, we are not going to allow the dreams of our youth to be destroyed because of fellows with selfish ambitions," Mwendwa told Goal in an earlier interview.

"Now that the delegates have decided, we will leave the board with the job of setting election dates and ensure everything is run accordingly. We are committed to ensuring the beautiful game continues to develop in our country."

The county elections will be carried out on March 14 and the national polls are set to be held on March 27.