Nyamweya pleads with Ministry of Sports to support KPL clubs after Nzoia walkover

The former FKF boss has called on the government to come to the aid of clubs after the Sugar Millers handed out a walkover

Sam Nyamweya has sent a passionate appeal to the Ministry of Sports to move in and help the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs financially.

The statement by the former Football Federation (FKF) president comes just hours after handed a walkover to FC when they failed to show up for their league match, which was set for Mbaraki Stadium on Saturday.

Already the Kenyan league has seen relegated to the lower tier after skipping three matches while Sugar have skipped two and will be tossed out as well if they do it again.

Nyamweya now feels the only way to help the clubs is for the government to come in and support them while a permanent solution is being sought by the stakeholders in the country.

“In the meantime, I appeal to the Ministry of Sports to cushion the premier clubs financially by giving them grants drawn from the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund, as a long-lasting solution is sought,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“The import of the premier clubs folding up is both economic and social, resulting in hundreds of players being rendered jobless, dozens of technical and support staff jobless, and football fans denied the opportunity to watch their favourite teams in action.”

Nyamweya says despite the country’s economy slowing down in recent years, the era of teams giving out walkovers in the top flight is unacceptable.

“It is an occurrence that once again taints the image of football in Kenya and waters the credibility of the top tier league,” Nyamweya continued.

“Even in lesser economies than Kenya and in countries of meagre means such occurrences in the top tier league of handing walkovers is unheard of and unimaginable. What has become of the beautiful game in Kenya, what is ailing the Kenyan Premier League, and the Premier League Clubs?

“I submit the pulling out of broadcast sponsors SuperSport as the broadcast rights holder of the KPL triggered the crisis in the top tier league. The current FKF regime led by Nick Mwendwa is to blame for SuperSport’s exit from the Kenyan football scene.

"The lack of a broadcasting partner devalued the league and partners who would otherwise draw value from it developed cold feet. Matters were made worse by the exit of title sponsors SportPesa it was the stroke that broke the camel back.”