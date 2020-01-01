Nyamweya: Mombasa High Court did not revoke SDT orders on FKF

The football administrator says in a signed statement that nothing has changed as far as the Tribunal orders are concerned

Football Federation (FKF) stakeholders have refuted reports a court in Mombasa revoked orders of the Sports Disputes Tribunal that nullified the FKF elections.

According to a statement signed by Sam Nyamweya, who is one of the presidential aspirants and on behalf of the stakeholders, the orders issued by SDT chairman John Ohaga to nullify the election exercise still stands.

“Our attention has been drawn to erroneous interpretation and mischievous reporting by a section of the media on the extension of orders by the High Court in Mombasa in petition no 33 of 2020 owing to the Covid-19 infection challenge that has bedeviled the High Court in Mombasa," stated the statement obtained by Goal.

“We the football stakeholders wish to state the High Court in Mombasa never revoked the orders of the Sports Disputes Tribunal in Petition No3 and No 5 of 2020.

“That the orders of the Sports Disputes Tribunal inter alia nullified the purported FKF County elections and declared section four of the FKF electoral code 2020 unconstitutional thus rendering both the process and the outcome invalid, null and void.”

The statement added: That FKF never appealed against the ruling of the Sports Disputes Tribunal in petition no 3 and 5 of 2020 and the orders declaring the FKF County elections invalid, null and void still stands.

“That the remedy for holding a fair, credible transparent all-inclusive elections is predicated upon the football stakeholders reviewing section four of the FKF electoral code 2020 and aligning it to the constitution of Kenya 2020 and the Sports Act No 25 of 2013.”

The SDT chairman Ohaga had stated the vs FKF case was set to be determined at the end of June while the tribunal had also, on two occasions, cancelled the impending elections by FKF.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa is on record asking Ohaga and his tribunal to stay away from interfering with the federation's work.

“The tribunal has now been turned into a consultancy firm asking stakeholders to give the way forward. Since when did a court ask stakeholders to speak on matters of FKF?” Mwendwa told Goal in a previous interview.

Kenyan football is preparing to go for elections with Mwendwa seeking to defend his seat but will face stiff opposition from former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, ex-Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye, Herbert Mwachiro, former CEO Omondi Aduda and Sammy Shollei.