Nyamweya: Kenyans have lost confidence in Migne's decisions for the Afcon

Nyamweya also questioned the decision to have the Kenyan team camp in France ahead of the 2019 Afcon

Sam Nyamweya has joined the long list of stakeholders who have attacked Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne for leaving behind striker Allan Wanga for the (Afcon).

The Kakamega striker was axed from the 27-man provisional squad that travelled to on Friday for a three-week training camp before they head to for the tournament.

The decision to drop Wanga, who managed 18 goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in the just concluded season, elicited debate among football fans and now the former FKF President has joined the list of disgruntled Kenyans.

“The confidence of Kenyans has been deflated by the selection of the squad. How did the coach drop Allan Wanga, who is among the leading scorers in the KPL?” Nyamweya questioned in a statement seen by Goal .

“We are still questioning the choice of France as a training base for the team yet the competition will be held in whose climatic conditions are different from France.

“We also need to know who is in the contingent that is in France and subsequently heading to Egypt and what role they are playing in the team? Harambee Stars remains our national pride, but sadly it is being managed as a privately owned entity.”

Nyamweya, however, thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan government for the support they have accorded the team.

“I thank the President and the government for the support they have offered the team and also further appreciate the efforts the players are putting in place to put the country on the map with a good show at the tournament.”

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.