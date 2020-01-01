Nyamweya: It was right time for Timbe to sign for Reading FC

The former FKF boss says the transfer of the Harambee Stars winger will open doors to many local players to play in England

Former Football (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has hailed the transfer of Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe to Championship side Reading FC.

The 27-year-old signed for the Royals from Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe on transfer deadline day after impressing during a trial period with the club.

Nyamweya, who was the FKF president when Timbe made his debut for Kenya against , has now told Goal the speedy winger deserved a transfer to .

“I knew from the word go [Timbe] will make it to England because I have been following every bit of his movement since he played for Kenya in the first match,” Nyamweya told Goal on Saturday.

“He has always been a threat to strikers and his performance in before the latest move was top class, he also enjoyed a good spell in .

“[Timbe] is a very disciplined player, who always wanted to learn from his seniors and I am happy now he has secured his dream move to England.”

Nyamweya further said with Timbe joining Victor Wanyama in England, the chance of more Kenyans moving there is high.

“We already have [Wanyama] in England and you have seen how he carries himself and how he plays,” Nyamweya continued.

“The arrival off [Timbe] is a clear indicator that the doors are now opening for many Kenyan players to move to England, we also have Michael [Olunga] who with time, I know he will one day play in the league. Timbe’s transfer is very good news for Kenya as a country.”

Timbe learned his trade at from the age of 13 and continued his footballing education in the youth ranks of Beerschot AC before signing professional terms at in 2010.



At KRC Genk, he played alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Benteke and scored his first goal in a qualifying clash against FC Luzern in August 2012.

Timbe went on loan to Lierse in 2014 and made the move permanent two years later, before taking up a new challenge with a transfer to the Chinese capital and Beijing Renhe in 2017.

Timbe made his international debut against South Africa in October 2012, coming off the bench to play alongside captain Wanyama.