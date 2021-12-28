Nyamweya hits out at Ringera committee over alleged 'open canvass' for Harambee Stars job

Former Football Kenya Federation president Sam Nyamweya has alleged there is an ongoing open canvass for the position of the Harambee Stars coach.

The former administrator has claimed some members of the FKF normalisation committee are engaging in the act adding that the appointment of Firat's successor is not a priority for now.

'Misplaced Priorities'

"Barely 45 days after the appointment, the FKF caretaker committee is fast running out of ideas and delving into misplaced priorities," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"A section of the members of the committee is heavily pushing and canvassing for the appointment of certain individual(s) to take over the vacant position of the head coach of the national football team, Harambee Stars.

"This begs the following questions;

"Is the appointment of the Harambee Stars coach a priority? When is the next assignment for Harambee Stars? Is the problem with the performance of Harambee Stars primarily one of coaching?

"Are there underlying issues with the selection of players for the national team that need redressing? Does the FKF caretaker committee have the mandate and capacity to engage and employ the national team coach? Who will bear the burden of paying the coach(es).

"Is someone or some committee member(s) acting as undercover agents out to make a killing by way of getting hefty commissions from signing of such a contract(s).

"Open canvassing by the so-called potential candidates for the position of Harambee Stars coach is on high gear and assuming the dangerous trajectory."

Nyamweya went on to explain what he thinks should be the priority targets for the Aaron Ringera interim committee.

"I submit to the FKF caretaker that; offering structured support including but not limited to FKF Premier League clubs, NSL, Divison One, Women Premier League and Women Division One is a priority," he added.

"Paying the match officials fees for the aforementioned leagues is a priority. Extending financial grants to the county football associations registered under Sports Act 2013 is a priority.

"Starlets preparation for their next assignment in February 2022 is a priority. The appointment of the Harambee Stars coach is not the mandate of the transitional committee such as the FKF caretaker committee."

Recently, GOAL reported Adel Amrouche and former Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto were the leading candidates to be appointed.